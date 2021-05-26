Round the clock working helpful in checking hoarding of essentials: NFR 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 25: The Northeast Frontier Railway has stated that transportation of goods is an essential service and accordingly state government has kept it outside the purview of “restriction of movement” in their Covid related SOPs.

Restriction in movement of essential and other goods may lead to hoarding of these items resulting in rise in price of commodities, it stated.

NFR stated that round the clock working has been introduced in goods sheds where adequate facilities are available for the same.

The Railways stated that round the clock working has ensured availability of essential and other commodities thereby avoiding scarcity.

It stated that it resulted in reduction of detention time thereby increasing mobility of wagons. As a result, wagon availability improved and more goods can be carried to places where it is urgently required, NFR stated.

“It helps to generate additional income for labours involved in loading/ unloading of goods when other avenues of income are limited during partial lockdown. Round the clock working is helpful for following Covid protocols with staggering of labours in shifts. Traders carrying out loading/ unloading must ensure that Covid protocols are followed by the labours engaged by them by staggering their working hours,” NFR stated.