Row erupts in KA, BTAD over govt’s plan to make Assamese mandatory in schools

Govt urged to keep Sixth Schedule areas out of new language policy

HT Bureau

DIPHU/ KOKRAJHAR, June 8: Assam government’s decision to make Assamese mandatory upto class X in all schools triggered sharp reaction in sixth Schedule areas of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and BTAD.

“Assamese subject will be made mandatory in all schools. Governor has approved the decision. Students from class 1-10 will have to study Assamese as a mandatory subject,” state education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday.

“Karbi language should be taught as a compulsory language in all classes of all schools in the areas falling in the jurisdiction of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC). Similar to the introduction of Assamese as a subject in standard I to standard X from the academic year 2021 in a phase manner, Karbi language should also be introduced in a phase manner. Again, similar to providing for a student to study his mother tongue as a third language if he has not opted to study his mother tongue (other than Karbi) as a first or second language,” said Karbi Lammet Amei (KLA)- the Karbi literary body in a statement here on Monday.

“Sixth Schedule areas have been kept out of purview of Assamese Language Learning Act, 2020.” The KLA said.

The KLA appealed to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to accept the stand of the KLA and take immediate necessary steps to enact legislation to that effect.

Reacting to the education minister’s statement, Karbi Students Association (KSA-Simeon Rongphar) and its allied organisations said, “The KSA and its allied organisations have taken a serious note on a statement of Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding imposition of Assamese language in the hill districts administered under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India. We vehemently condemn and strongly oppose this anti-tribal bill. This act of BJP-led government is to dilute the spirit of the Sixth Schedule and to abolish the identity of the hill tribes.”

“The Assam Language Act 1960 was rejected during the regime of then chief minister Bimala Prasad Chaliha. Assam government should apologise before the hill tribes and review its decision immediately,” the KSA added.

The student body also flayed chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang and his BJP-led KAAC for being silent spectator.

“Tuliram Ronghang should stop its ‘Yes Boss Policy’ and should stand with the hill people by opposing the Assamese language bill, 2020,” it added.

In another statement, Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS) and its constituents have welcomed the state government’s decision of free admission for HS first year and TDC first year in all government colleges and higher secondary schools in Assam.

“The decision is highly commendable,” JACAS said while welcoming the state government’s decision on free admission.

“Assam is a polyglot state. Assamese by legislation is the official language of the state. It is also a medium of instruction in schools and colleges. All indigenous ethnic groups have accepted Assamese as the lingua franca of this state. In such a situation, it is arbitrary to make Assamese compulsory. Instead, the government should create a conclusive linguistic atmosphere for development and promotion of other indigenous languages of Assam.” It added.

The influential student organisation in BTAD, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) also opposed the state government’s decision to make Assamese mandatory from class I to X in all schools of the state and urged the government to keep BTAD out of the purview of the new policy.

“The BTAD should be kept out of the purview of the new policy of the government. It will be better for the government to strengthen the Bodo medium schools in the BTAD because of which the educational scheme has changed now,” ABSU assistant General Secretary Kwrwmdao Wary and education secretary Kastom Basumatary said addressing a press conference at Bodofa House on Monday.

The student body also demanded the government for filling up the vacant posts in Bodo medium schools and supply of free text books to the students across BTAD.