Row over cremation of corona victim

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 23: Heated arguments between locals and those cremating a Covid-19 victim were witnessed in a public cremation ground here on Wednesday. The priest of Sri Sri Sani Mandir, Diphu bazaar died of Covid-19 on September 22.

The priest, Shapan Chakrborty was admitted at Diphu Medical College and Hospital. On testing, he was found Covid-19 positive and later taken to Diphu Covid Hospital. He died last evening at 7 pm.

Health officials and family members took the body on Wednesday morning to the cremation ground for last rituals and cremation. But those residing near the cremation ground protested. Heated arguments ensued between those coming to cremate the body and the residents.

Getting information the Diphu police station OC Chiraj Engti and ToP IC Bitupon Saikia took some personnel and brought the situation under control. After that, four family members of the deceased priest in PPE kits completed the cremation.