Royal Bengal Tiger spotted at Kaziranga National Park

HT Correspondent

BOKAKHAT, July 13: Flood fury has forced a sub-adult Royal Bengal Tiger enter a goat shed of a villager in Kandolimari village under Agoratoli forest range of the Kaziranga National Park on Monday morning.

The village is located on the fringe area of the park.

Over 95 per cent of the park area was underwater on Monday. This forced animals to flee to highlands and safer places looking for shelter.

“The sub-adult tiger has entered inside the goat shed to escape the flood. A committee is constituted to monitor the situation on a regular basis. Utmost care is being taken to ensure the safety of both people and the tiger,” KNP director P Sivakumar said.

The nearby villages and human habitat have been cordoned off and people were asked to stay at safe distance, he said adding that the villagers are cooperating with the KNP authorities

Forest officials said that the tiger was tired and in trauma and therefore, the officials would wait till the dark to give the tiger a safe passage from the house to the forest.

49 animals have died so far due to flood. Out of them 11 were killed by speeding vehicles passing on the highway.

Though park authorities have set a speed limit of vehicles passing through the park, hundreds of vehicles continued to flaunt the rules and hitting wild animals who were found crossing the highway looking for higher lands.