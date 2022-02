Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 13: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N. F. Railway with the help of GRP and local police of Kishanganj apprehended one person on Sunday who was accused with a rape case in Delhi.

The accused person Khalil Islam (18) travelling by train No. 12424 UP (New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express) was apprehended at Kishanganj railway station.