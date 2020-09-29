RPF apprehends trafficker, rescue minor girl

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 29: A minor girl has been rescued from the net of a human trafficker owing to the prompt action of RPF officials. As per information, RPF constable TO Singh of Guwahati immediately informed his colleague Constable L Ramananda Singh when he noticed suspicious activity of a man on the CCTV on September 27 last.

Accordingly, Ramananda Singh along with on duty Chief Ticket Inspector detected the man with a minor girl and later during interrogation found the man had been lying to the girl. Notably, the girl stated that she fled from home to go to Chennai on being insisted by Sunil Thakur, who pretended to be Rajib Gogoi and that she had never physically met him earlier.

Acting swiftly, the RPF Inspector informed the matter to the parents of the rescued girl and learnt that she had been missing since September 26 from Athalpathar Gaon under Sapekhati Police Station, in Charaideo. Later, the apprehended trafficker Sunil Thakur (41) son of late Hira Thakur of Barhafjan, Makum under Tinsukia district and the rescued minor girl were handed over to OC, GRPS, Guwahati and registered a case vide No. 61/2020 dated 27.09.2020 u/s 370(A)/370(i) IPC.