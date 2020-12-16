RPF NFR apprehends two touts, e-tickets worth Rs 3.65 lakh recovered

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway apprehended one two touts involved in theft of passenger belongings and illegally selling railway e-tickets for special trains. RPF also recovered 212 railway e-tickets worth over INR3.65 lakh from their possession.

According to the information, RPF team of Katihar (East), Dalkolha and Kishanganj RPF Post conducted a raid and search at a shop named ‘Digital World Tour & Travels’ situated at Bahadurganj of Kishanganj district (Bihar) on December 13. During the search, the RPF team apprehended the owner of the shop identified as Amar Deep (35), son of Nirmal Kumar Basak of Bum Bhola Chowk village, Bahadurganj, Kishanganj district (Bihar) and recovered 18 live e-tickets valued at INR56295.74 and 190 used e-tickets valued at INR304808.85 which were generated by using different personnel user IDs. One computer, two mobile handsets with SIM cards and cash INR550 were also recovered from his possession.

In another incident, RPF team of RPF Post, Katihar (West) conducted a raid and search at a shop named ‘Laddu mobiles Electronic’ situated at Bairia, PS Amdabad of Katihar district (Bihar) and apprehended one person identified as Ahmad Raja (27), son of Md. Mahmud Alam of Bairia village, Katihar (Bihar) for illegally selling railway e-tickets. A total of four railway e-tickets valued at INR4584 generated by using personnel ID along with one computer, two mobile phones and a printer were also recovered from his possession.

Again, on December 15 last, the Train Escort Party of Train No. 05910 Lalgarh – Dibrugarh (Avadh Assam Express) apprehended one thief named Rahul Choudhury (28) hailing from Guwahati, when he made an attempt to snatch a ladies handbag from a lady passenger while she was sleeping in Berth No. 68 of coach No. S-3 at Barpeta Road Railway Station.