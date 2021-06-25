RPF NFR recover contraband goods from trains 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 24: Continuing its fight against transportation of contraband items in trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recovered contraband goods worth about Rs 47.55 lakh during June 13 to 20 last. The contraband items include morphine valued at Rs 43 lakh and ganja worth about Rs 4.55 lakh approximately and were recovered during regular checks and drives at various stations and trains over NFR.

In an incident on June 13, RPF team Agartala, while checking 01666 Habibganj Express special at Agartala Railway Station, recovered two unclaimed bags containing two packets of Ganja, weighing 3.5 kgs. In another incident on June 15, RPF team Kamakhya conducted a check- in on 02346 Saraighat Express special and detained one person with one bag. Later upon searching, 4 packets of suspected morphine wrapped in polythene cover were recovered. The person has been identified as a resident of Lilong Khunou village under Lilong Police Station, Manipur. Again, on June 17, during routine checking RPF team Agartala found one unclaimed bag and upon searching recovered 11 packets of ganja weighing about 21 kgs from 03174 Kanchanjunga Express.

Meanwhile, on June 17, a train escort party of RPF outpost Dhupguri while escorting 03148 Uttar Banga Express special, recovered one unclaimed bag in a coach containing 16.40 kgs ganja. Moreover, on June 20, on duty train escort party of 02510 Guwahati-Bangalore cantt special, detected 5 packets suspected to be ganja in one unclaimed bag in a coach of the train.

Notably, RPF of NF Railway recovered contraband goods worth about Rs 1.69 crores from January up to May, 2021.