RPF Of NFR Apprehend Two Touts In Two Days

The RPF has apprehended a total of 134 touts from January, 2021

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 4: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway apprehended two persons in different drives conducted during the last two days for illegal selling of railway e-tickets. RPF recovered 19 railway tickets worth more than Rs 27,000 during Feb 1 to 2, 2022. Apprehended persons were prosecuted under section 143 of the Railway Act.

In an incident on February 2, 2022, information was received regarding touting activities by one shop namely, “Sonu computer shop” located at Barlangfar near Barlangfar railway station in Karbi Anglong district. CIB team and RPF staff of Lumding with the help of local police and local witnesses conducted a raid and search in the said shop. During the raid, they recovered 13 railway e-tickets worth Rs. 20,456 (approx), which were generated by using personal user IDs. The owner of the shop could not give any satisfactory reply regarding the recovered e-tickets and the person was taken into custody. In this regard, a case was registered under section 143 of the Railway Act.

In another incident on February 1, 2022, RPF team of Samsi jointly with CIB team of Katihar conducted a drive at the PRS counter of Malahar railway station. During the drive, 6 railway tickets worth Rs 6,631 (approx), which were generated by using personal user IDs were recovered. As such, all the recovered railway tickets along with 1 mobile phone with 2 SIMs, 1 Aadhar card, 1 ATM card, cash Rs 320 were seized and the person was taken into custody. In this regard, a case was registered under section 143 of the Railway Act.

It may be mentioned here that RPF of NF Railway detected 121 cases of touting activities and apprehended 134 persons involved in illegal selling of railway e-tickets during January 1, 2021 to February 2, 2022.