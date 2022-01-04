RPF of NFR Recover Contraband Goods Worth More Than Rs 11 Cr

The RPF also rescued 644 persons and apprehended 24 human traffickers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway conducts regular drives and checks at stations and in trains to curb the transportation of contraband/smuggled goods. The RPF detected 330 cases of smuggled goods during January to December, 2021. During this period, the RPF recovered contraband/smuggled goods worth more than Rs 11.02 crore and apprehended 105 persons involved in transportation of these contrabands. The smuggled/contraband goods include – ganja, heroin, morphin, brown sugar, liquor, various foreign origin items, etc. The contraband was recovered in different drives and checks conducted over NF Railway.

In a recent such case on December 31, 2021, a CIB team of Katihar conducted checking in train No. 05707 (Radhikapur -Katihar passenger) at Labha railway station and recovered one unclaimed bag containing 24 bottles of beer valued about Rs 2400 from a coach. Later, the recovered liquor was handed over to the Excise department, Katihar (Bihar) for further action.

Again on that day, RPF team of Katihar (East) and CPDS team/Katihar conducted joint checking in train No. 05707 (Radhikapur – Katihar passenger) at Katihar railway station and recovered 61 bottles of liquor worth Rs 13,940. Later, the recovered goods were handed over to the Excise department, Katihar (Bihar) for further action.

Moreover, the RPF of NF Railway rescued 644 persons including minor children and women during January to December, 2021 where 83 persons were rescued from being trafficked. All of them were rescued from trains and stations in different operations conducted over NF Railway. RPF also apprehended 24 persons during this period who were involved in human trafficking.

In a recent such incident on December 31, 2021, RPF team of Alipurduar conducted a check at Alipurduar railway station and rescued one runaway minor boy aged about 12 years. He was brought to RPF/Post/Alipurduar Jn. Later, the rescued minor boy was handed over to Railway Childline/Alipurduar for safe custody.