RPF Recovered Contraband Goods Worth More Than Rs 10 Cr till Nov: NFR

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: The Railway Protection Force of NF Railway has played a significant role in controlling drug trafficking through trains. The RPF conducts regular drives and checks at stations and in trains to curb the transportation of contraband/smuggled goods. The RPF detected 300 cases of smuggled goods during January to November this year. During this period, the RPF recovered contraband/smuggled goods worth more than Rs 10 crore and apprehended 99 persons involved in transportation of these contrabands. The smuggled/contraband goods include- ganja, heroin, morphin, brown sugar, liquor, various foreign origin items, etc., and were recovered in different drives and checks conducted over NF Railway this year.

In a recent such case on December 6, CPDS team of RPF/Alipurduar and RPF/New Coochbehar jointly conducted checking in train No. 01666 DN (Agartala – Habibganj Express) at New Coochbehar railway station. During checking, they apprehended two persons and recovered 11.4 kg ganja worth more than Rs 1.10 lakh. Later, the apprehended persons along with the seized ganja were handed over to OC/GRPS/New Coochbehar.

Moreover, the RPF rescued 599 persons including minor children and women during January to November this year where 76 persons were rescued from being trafficked. All of them were rescued from trains and stations in different operations conducted over NF Railway. RPF also apprehended 22 persons during this period who were involved in human trafficking.

It is to be mentioned here that several steps are being taken on a regular basis to make the Railways free from being utilised by the drug traffickers. Frequent drives are being conducted by RPF teams at different levels in all the suspected trains and passenger areas.