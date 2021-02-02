RPF recovers contraband items, arrests illegal railway travel agent

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 2: Railway Protection Force of NF Railway has been successfully conducting raids in trains and railway premises throughout the jurisdiction of NFR to recover contraband items including smuggled goods. In one such case on January 30, RPF/NFR during checking of 02250 (New Tinsukia-Bangalore exp) from Dimapur recovered 1 bag from one GS coach as unclaimed. Later the bag was found to contain about 6.2 kgs of Ganja which was later handed over to the Superintendent of Customs, Dimapur.

In another case, RPF/NFR recovered 2 unclaimed bags from the circulating area of Agartala station at about 22-45 hrs on January 30 when luggage checking of the passengers of train no 05626 DN was going on. RPF/NFR conducted a surprise raid on January 30 and arrested Santosh Kr Mehta (28), owner of “Maa Kamakhya Travels”, located at Amingaon, Guwahati for illegal business of procuring and supplying railway e-tickets using personal user ID. In the course of the search 11 railway e-tickets generated using personal user ID for different persons on different dates and different trains were recovered. Total value of the recovered e-tickets is INR14235 and all are past tickets.

On January 30, RPF Lady Head Constable, Anju Devi and Lady Head Constable, Sangita Mandal were performing their duty at the main entrance gate and concourse area of Guwahati railway station noticed one minor girl moving alone in the concourse area in distressed condition. On being asked the minor girl aged about 16 years disclosed her name, address and stated that she has fled away from her home at Moran under Sivasagar district without any intimation to her parents searching for a job at Guwahati. The rescued minor girl was then brought to RPF/Post and her relatives were informed over mobile phone. After observing all formalities, the rescued minor girl was handed over to Railway Child line Guwahati for further action.