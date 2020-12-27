RPF recovers contraband worth Rs 4.84 cr during current year

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: Railway Protection Force of NF Railway has been successfully conducting raids in trains and railway premises throughout the jurisdiction of NFR to recover contraband items including smuggled goods. During the current year from January to November, RPF detected 93 such cases and recovered items worth approximately INR4.84 crores.

There were 36 each of such cases detected in Assam and West Bengal. 15 cases were detected in Bihar and 3 each in Nagaland and Tripura. The value of items recovered during raids in Assam upto November is approximately INR1. 96 crores.

Among the items seized, Gold bars of about 4.14 kgs worth about INR2.21 crores were seized on two occasions at New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati stations.

In Guwahati station, 13 gold biscuits weighing about 2.15 kgs of value about INR1.12 crores were seized during a joint raid by RPF and DRI officials on October 2, 2020 with the arrest of four persons from 05909 DN. Similarly, 12 Gold biscuits were seized at New Jalpaiguri station during a raid on August 22 last.