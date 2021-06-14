RPF recovers ganja from trains

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 13: Continuing the fight against transportation of contraband items in trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recovered several consignments of contraband items during June 6 to 9, 2021.

RPF personnel recovered nearly 60 Kg of ganja worth Rs. 5.96 lakh during this period. The contraband items were recovered during regular checks and drives at various stations and trains over N. F. Railway.

In an incident on June 6 RPF team and GRP staff of Agartala, while conducting joint checking at Agartala Railway Station, recovered 4 unclaimed bags containing 9 packets of ganja weighing about 22 Kg. Value of the ganja was Rs. 2.20 lakh (approx). Later, the recovered contraband was handed over to OC/GRP/Agartala (Tripura) for further course of action.

In a separate operation on that day, RPF team of RPF Post, Dharmanagar, while conducting checking in train No. 05663 DN (Agartala – Silchar Passenger) at Dharmanagar Railway Station under the supervision of IPF/Dharmanagar, recovered one unclaimed bag from the train. On checking the bag, 2 packets ganja weighing 14 Kgs valued about Rs. 1.40 lakh were found. Later, the recovered contraband was handed over to the excise department, Dharmanagar (Tripura) for disposal.