RPF rescues nine minor children from trains and stations in June 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 14: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued nine minor boys and girls from various stations and trains over NFR in June.

On June 5, Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) team of RPF/Alipurduar and RPF staff of Gossaigaon Hat rescued one runaway minor girl at Gossaigaon Hat Railway station. After observing necessary formalities, the RPF team went to her house and handed over the rescued girl to her father, a resident of Failaguri village in Kokrajhar.

On June 7, RPF staff of RPF post, Rangiya, while checking at Rangiya railway station, rescued three runaway minor girls; one from Vill-Santipur village and two others are the residents of Bengenajuli village of Sonitpur.

Covid tests of all the rescued girls were done at Rangiya Railway Station. Later, the rescued girls were handed over to Fatema Balika Vidya Dham, Rangiya for safe custody and further course of action.

It is worth mentioning that RPF of NF Railway successfully rescued as many as 403 children and women from trains and stations during January 2020 to May. There were 311 minor children aged below 18 years, 57 boys and girls aged above 18 years and 35 women among the rescued persons.