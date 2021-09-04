Rs 100 cr intl stadium to come up at Chandrapur Thermal Power Plant premises  

Birth anniversary of Arjuna awardee Bhogeswar Baruah celebrated ** Guv, CM hand over Sports Pension for 2021-22

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 3: Giving a boost to the sports scenario of the state, the state government will build an international stadium at Chandrapur Thermal Power Plant premises with Rs 100 crore.

This was announced by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Informing that apart from building sports complex worth Rs 12 crore in 52 LACs such complexes would be taken up for construction in 40 additional LACs, the chief minister said one sport discipline would be taught in each sports complex where coaches would be appointed by the government. He also said that non-profit state level sports academies would be provided financial grants from the government.

Sarma announced this while attending the Sports Pension Award Ceremony 2021-22 organised at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati under the aegis of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Government of Assam, marking the celebrations of the 85th birth anniversary of Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah, the first Assamese athlete to win Gold medal at an international sports competition at 1966 Asian Games at Bangkok.

The chief minister formally handed over pension sanction letters to 13 recipients.

This year, Assam government has awarded regular sports pension of Rs. 10,000 per month to 99 sportspersons, one-time financial award of Rs. 50,000 to 153 sportspersons, medal winners from the state in Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and National Games.

In the programme, the chief minister also formally handed over appointment letters to Archer Sanjay Boro and Boxer Jamuna Boro as Excise inspectors under State Sports Policy of Government of Assam.

Wishing Arjun Barua on his 85th birthday, the chief minister said that his life and achievement will continue to inspire our upcoming generations.

Announcing that district stadiums would be built in 10 districts, including in the newly formed districts, with Rs 50 crore per stadium, the chief minister said for the first time in Assam Rs 1,000 crore budget provision has been kept for sports infrastructure development.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Prof. J Mukhi while greeting Arjuna Bhogeswar Baruah on his birthday, requested him to continue his role for mentoring sports persons and popularising sports in the state.

Prof. Mukhi also hailed the role of the chief minister under whom the state has made much headways in sports. The success of Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Jamuna Boro, Sanjay Boro, Shiva Thapa, Ashmita Chaliha, Hriday Hazarika and many others are the shining examples to this development, he added.

Sports minister Bimal Bora, Excise minister Parimal Suklabaidya, several MLAs, recipients of sports pension and awards, senior government officials and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.