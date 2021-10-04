Rs. 102 cr revenue collected in 6 months by DTO Kamrup

It is a result of collective efforts of MVI, EIs and others: Gautam Das



HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 3: The Assam Transport Department’s Betkuchi-based office of the DTO (R&L), Kamrup District (Metro) has, in spite of lockdown and night curfew owing to Covid-19 pandemic, has been able to collect in the first six months, i.e. from April 1 to September 30, of the current fiscal year 2021-22 a total state revenue of Rs 102,35,49,664.00 crore in Assam.

This is a laudable achievement on the part of the Transport department taking into account the inter-district curbs on movement of passenger buses and other vehicles, except for emergency services.

The state government allowed the inter-district movement of passenger buses from September 1 during the current fiscal year.

According to Gautam Das, DTO (R&L), Kamrup Metro, the collective efforts of motor vehicle inspectors, enforcement inspectors and other officials and staff facilitated the collection of a huge amount to the tune of more than Rs 102 crore within six months of the current fiscal year.

This is quite an achievement taking into account the Covid-19 pandemic and adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour — hand sanitising, wearing of facial mask and maintaining social distance — while discharging their assigned responsibilities.

Likewise, revenue collection by DTO (R&L) office during fiscal year 2020-21 was Rs 59,40,34,225.00 crore and Rs 205,14,99,678.00 crore respectively. Recently, Assam Transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, following Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s advice to initiate revenue collection drive along with road safety awareness rally, directed through video conference the transport officers of all the districts of the state to collect outstanding revenue from transport companies and agencies.

As directed by the Transport minister, from the first week of July during the current fiscal year 2021-22, Transport department inspectors visited premises of the transport companies and agencies who had defaulted on payment of state revenue.

The office of the DTO (R&L) Kamrup Metro under the leadership of DTO Gautam Das organised massive awareness drives urging private vehicle owners to clear their outstanding motor vehicle tax by the September 30 deadline.

The DTO team visited the luxury car owners residing at Spanish Garden apartment, transport agencies, Games Village etc. to serve them demand notice to pay their pending taxes within the deadline of September 30 of the current fiscal year. The result was that in the month of September total state revenue collection was Rs. 24,62,94,002.00 crore.

Notably, on September 30, the deadline fixed by the Transport department, the collection of revenue was Rs. 2,63,05,380.00 crore. During the last fiscal year 2020-21, the collection of revenue in the first six months was Rs. 59,40,34,225.00 crore.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.