Rs 2.69 crore distributed among 25 land owners

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 19: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang distributed cheques for Rs 2.69 crore to 25 land owners for land acquisition by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for construction of four lane NH-19 at a function at KAAC Secretariat New Building Conference Hall on Tuesday.

The amount has been disbursed to the land owners by NHAI through land and revenue department of KAAC.

The land has been acquisitioned for construction of 12 km stretch of Section -3 of Dokmoka to Loringthepi of Doboka-Dimapur of NH-29.

Distributing the cheques the CEM said, “Some cheques for compensation for acquiring of land for 4-lane NH 29 was ceremonially given. The total compensation amount for Section 3 is Rs. 20.54 crore. The time of completion of the road is 18 months. I requested the Centre that the 4 lane work between Doboka-Dimapur should be completed within 3 years.”

Ronghang made it clear that the sole authority on land in Karbi Anglong is KAAC.

Ronghang said that the beneficiaries would have no problem in getting their compensation. “If any officer asked for bribe from beneficiaries, then action will be taken against the concerned officer. But such a problem will not be there,” he said.

EM for land and revenue, Amarsing Tisso, EMs Pradip Rongpi, Kache Rongpipi, Torendra Brahma and MAC Richard Tokbipi attended the function.