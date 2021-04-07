Rs 20 lakh to family of local volunteers dying during COVID-19 duty in Mizoram

Aizawl, April 6 (PTI): The Mizoram government on Tuesday decided that next of kin of local volunteers drafted into Covid-19 duty who succumbs to the infection would be given an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 20 lakh.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Zoramthanga gave its approval for payment of ex-gratia to the family of a village-level task force (VLTF) or local level task force (LLTF) member, who dies of Coronavirus on line of duty, a statement issued by the state government said.

So far, no Covid-19 fatality has been reported among VLTF and LLTF members in this small hill state. While VLTF is engaged in villages, LLTFs function in towns to contain the spread of Covid-19.

By playing an important role in curbing the spread of Coronavirus, these voluntary task forces have been of great help to the state government during Covid-19 crisis, an official said.

Mizoram was able to curtail the spread of Covid-19 due to concerted efforts of the state government, local volunteers, NGOs and churches, an official said.

The northeastern state on Tuesday reported nine Covid-19 cases, taking the states tally to 4,500.

As of Tuesday, the state has 44 active cases, while 4,445 people have recovered from the virus.

The Coronavirus death toll in the state is 11.

Meanwhile, people have been urged to be more cautious and follow COVID safety norms due to the rise in Coronavirus infections in the country.

The meeting also expressed concern over the death of 108 pigs at Lungsen village in Lunglei district.

State animal husbandry and veterinary minister K Beichhua said, it was suspected that the animals died of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Samples will be sent to National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal to ascertain the exact cause of the deaths.