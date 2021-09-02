Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia paid to kin of Diyungbra victims

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Sept 1: Dima Hasao deputy commissioner and chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Paul Barua, while addressing a press meet at the DC Conference Hall, Haflong on Tuesday informed that ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakhs were distributed at Hojai district on Monday, to the families of the five victims who lost their lives during the tragic incident at Diyungbra, Dima Hasao where unknown miscreants after shooting indiscriminately allegedly set ablaze five trucks on August 26 last.

The deputy commissioner while speaking to the media persons said that in-order to ensure that there is no law and order threatened further in the district a meeting with the representatives of various APEX Bodies and organisations was held at the DC Conference hall requesting each of the community leaders to act as messenger of peace. Adding that industrial development should be largely encouraged for an overall development of the district but such incidents will only drag the progress of the district backward.

Earlier in the day DC Paul Barua also held a meeting with the officials of Food & Civil Supplies and representatives of Merchant Association, Haflong at his chamber discussing the stock of supplies at Haflong. For better administrative handling DC has deputed SDO(S) at Umrangso town and further all vehicles carrying essential commodities to Umrangso or in the district will be escorted safely the DC said. He also requested the Merchant Association not to raise the price of the stock available and that the administration will ensure a safe route to get the necessary commodities into the district.

