Rs 9.88 lakh for stranded people from KA  

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 27: An amount of Rs 9.88 lakh has been granted to 314 people from Karbi Anglong, who have been stranded in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The amount has been granted as one time assistance by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang.

These workers have lost their jobs in private companies in these states due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the number of beneficiaries is likely to increase. Earlier the workers have prayed through social media for help from the CEM. The CEM urged all to ensure effective implementation of social distancing.

Among those who stranded are nine workers at Spica Modular Solutions in Chennai.