RS MP KP Tasa accuses opposition of spreading misinformation over farmer’s bills

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 10: Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Kamakhya Prasad Tasa accused the opposition political parties of fomenting unrest in Assam and the rest of the country over the two farmers’ bills passed in September in Parliament. Speaking to reporters at Jorhat district unit BJP office on Saturday, Tasa said that they were spreading misinformation about the farmers’ bills which are actually meant for the benefit of the farmers.

Tasa charged the Opposition parties with spreading false information regarding the bills following which there has been country-wide protests by the farmers, political parties and various organizations. Tasa added that the two bills including Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill are both pro-farmer and would benefit the farmers a lot. “These parties had always talked about farmers but have never done anything to ameliorate the condition of poor farmers while being in power. Our government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought in laws that will actually benefit the farmers,” Tasa stated.

Claiming that the new laws will do away with all the bottlenecks that the farmers used to face in selling their produce, Tasa said that following the passing of the Bills in the Parliament farmers would now be enabled to openly carry out trade of agricultural products. Tasa stressed that the new farm laws would not allow operation of any syndicates in the agricultural products trade. Hinting at a nexus between the opposition parties and the syndicates, Tasa said, “The parties are apprehensive that they would lose after enactment of the new farm laws as syndicates will not be able to flourish.” Replying to a question, Tasa said that the farmers of Assam too would benefit largely from the new farm laws as crops like Joha and Bora rice, lemons, small potatoes etc. could now be sold by farmers outside the State as the syndicate and vested lobbies would cease to operate with passing of the laws.