RS poll: BPF to field Biswajit Daimary for second option

No alliance with BPF for BTC polls, says BJP leader

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR/ UDALGURI, March 1: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), an ally of BJP-led government in Assam will field its two times member of the Upper House, Biswajit Daimary for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections slated on March 26. Daimary will file his nominations on March 13 for the elections.

This was announced by BPF president and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary in a press conference in Kokrajhar on Sunday.

Mohilary asserted that his party members will attend a meet with the top BJP leaders, including Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass in Guwahati on Monday to discuss the future course of action of the coalition for the upcoming BTC polls scheduled in the mid-April.

Mohilary also informed that the representatives of all the four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) will also hold talks with the officials of Union and state government on Monday in regard of rehabilitation of its cadres and withdrawal of cases by due procedure of law as per the clauses of the Bodo Peace Accord signed with the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and four factions of NDFB in New Delhi on January 27.

Mohilary also stated his party which has already announced two lists where 17 candidates have been nominated for the 46-member council where elections are held for 40 seats will release the third list by April 6.

He said the third list of candidates will be declared within March 5.

Out of seven Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, three will be vacant on April 9, two of which are represented by Congress members who switched to BJP Sanjay Singh and Bhubaneswar Kalita and one by Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) Biswajit Daimary who will retire on April 9.

In the 126-member assembly, Congress has 23 members, AIUDF has 13 while BJP has 60 its two ally AGP has 4 and BPF has 12 members.

Reacting sharply to a senior police officer’s comment that the winning of the BTC elections will depend on police force, Mohilary said he will inform the chief minister about the unexpected statement of the police officer.

However, senior BJP leader and chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Jayanta Mallah Baruah said in Gossaingaon that the BJP will contest in all 40 seats in the upcoming BTC elections.

“BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary is seeking an alliance with BJP in the upcoming BTC poll. But our top leaders will take the final decision,” he said.