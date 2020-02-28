RS poll: Cong looking for consensus candidate

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Feb 28: The Congress is looking for a consensus candidate for the third Rajya Sabha seats in Assam, the elections to which will be conducted on March 26, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora said here on Friday.

Bora accompanied by APCC general secretary and senior spokesperson Apurva Bhattacharya, spokesperson Dr Mongbe Rongpi and Dima Hasao District Congress Committee (DCC) president Nirmal Langthasa, MAC Jaysing Durong, former EM Mohendra Kemprai took part in a Janajagaran Yatra here on Friday.

The BJP will field its own candidate in the first seat and support its alliance partner Bodoland People’s Front for the second Rajya Sabha seat.

The central election committee of the saffron party will make an official announcement on the candidate for the election very soon.

“The Congress party has a ‘Mission 80’ to win 80 seats in the upcoming 2021 assembly elections,” Bora said addressing a press conference here.

Bora said the Congress is ready to adopt any combined strategy with other opposition parties to oust BJP from power.

Bora justified the demand for an Autonomous State for Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts under Article 244 (a) of the Constitution of India.

“It is a long pending and legitimate demand of the people of three hill district. A state within a state is a constitutional provision,” Bora said addressing a press conference here.

“BJP-led NDA government signed the memorandum of settlement for creation of Bodo Territorial Region (BTR), but not considered the demand for implementation of Article 244 (A) of the Constitution of India,” he said.

“Instead of solving the issue of hill people, the government has decided to grant ST(Hill) status to the Bodos living in three hill districts. It is another burder for the people of three hill districts, he said.

“We will implement Article 244(a) of the constitution if voted to power in 2021 assembly elections,” he said.

Criticising finance minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comment that the people of three hill districts are in favour of CAA, Bora said, “It is a blatant lie. According to our input, the people of the three hill districts never support CAA,” the congress leader said.

As regards to the Arms (Amendment) Act, 2019, he pointed out that the government ignored the sentiment of indigenous communities using gunfire in different customary functions through an Act, It restricts the celebratory gunfire, besides keeping SBBL gun by the tribes for their protection from wild animals and others. It is pertinent to say that the Arms (Amendment) Act has a provision for imprisonment of two years or fine which may extend to Rs 1 lakh or both for those using firearms in a rash or negligent manner in celebratory gunfire, endangering human life or personal safety of others,” he also said.

The Congress leader said that a high level enquiry will be ordered to probe into large scale misappropriation of funds meant for welfare and development of tribal people of the hill district, if the congress comes to the power in the next elections.

“The Autonomous Councils have been looting the fund meant for implementation of various government schemes,” he added.