RSS- BJP had no role in India’s independence struggle:  CPI leader Pikumoni Dutta

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 6: Noted CPI leader Pikumoni Dutta said that Promode Gogoi dedicated his life in arousing the peoples’ awareness about the ills of privatisation and aggression of extreme right political economy in the country.

Dutta said this while delivering the Comrade Promode Gogoi memorial lecture on the occasion of the 9th death anniversary of the communist leader in CPI office Sivasagar on Tuesday.

Dutta spoke on the long struggle of the communists in bringing independence to the country and the gradual decline of mass support to the party due to the proactive bourgeois capitalism and corporate houses agenda.

Dutta said that the full or complete independence (Purna Swaraj) resolution was put forward by the CPI as early as 1921 but Mahatma Gandhi opposed it vehemently. In 1928 Kolkata session of the AICC CPI again put forward the resolution and again Gandhi was reluctant and only in 1930 Lahore session, the resolution of Purna Swaraj was adopted due to unrelenting pressure of the Communists.

He said that the RSS and Jana Sangh which later became the BJP, had no role in India’s freedom struggle because only the communists, the Muslim League and the Indian National Congress fought against the British.

Yet the RSS backed BJP has become the masters of free India with just two seats in the parliament in 1984 and 303 in 2019 while CPI had 29 MPs in 1962 and only 2 in 2019, he said.

Dutta pointed out that the communists are the real patriots with an outlook of universal human welfare and true socialism. All the good works of both the Congress and the BJP benefitting the poor people are handiwork of the Communists, he said.

He urged the party men to spread the messages of communism and social development and the irresistible force the peasants, workers and the common men who can rebuild a progressive society.

The meeting presided over by CPI leader and educationist Jiten Borpatra Gohain was also addressed by Premananda Das of Dergaon who said that only Communism can bring an end to all the ailments of present day industrial society. The meeting was attended among others by Munin Acharjya, Cheniram Gohain, Dina Gogoi, Central Politburo member Kanak Gogoi, Prof Toimush Ali, Dr Simanta Baruah, Anup Gogoi, Manoj Kr Borthakur and Jonalee Gogoi.