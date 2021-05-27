RSS organises two-day vaccination camp, 250 people vaccinated 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 25: The Dibrugarh unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have successfully vaccinated at least 250 people in their two-day camp at Keshab Bhawan in Dibrugarh concluded on Tuesday.

The RSS, Dibrugarh Sewa Vibhag organised the two-day vaccination camp.

“With social distancing and maintaining all Covid protocols, the Covid-19 vaccination camp was organised. We have made all the arrangements for the senior citizens in our two-day camp,” said a member of RSS, Dibrugarh.

The members of RSS, Dibrugarh took several sanitisation drives in the tea gardens of Dibrugarh.

Several Covid testing camps were set up by the members in Chabua circle in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, five oxygen concentrators were distributed for the people, which was supported by Sewa International and Sewa Bharati Purbanchal.

The members of RSS, Dibrugarh have decided to help the elderly people who could not go outside to purchase medicines and other essential commodities.