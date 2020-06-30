RSS supporting UPPL, GSP in BTC polls: Hagrama

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 29: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) has been extending its tacit support to United People’s Party Liberation (UPPL) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) to win over the elections to the 40 seats of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), even as BJP has been running the government in Assam in alliance with BPF.

This was alleged by BPF president and former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary in a party meeting here on Monday.

GSP is a newly-formed party led by Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania.

“BJP is working against the alliance dharma. It is distancing itself from the BPF in the council elections”, Mohilary said.

The election to the BTC was scheduled on April 4, but was postponed by the State Election Commission (SEC) due to COVID-19 pandemic. The BTC was also dissolved and Governor’s Rule was imposed after the term of the council expired on April 27.

“The BPF is trying to maintain the alliance “dharma” with BJP. It has fielded candidates in 37 seats leaving two seats to BJP and one to AGP. But the saffron party has fielded candidates from 26 seats in the elections,” Mohilary said addressing party workers in the meeting held at Bathow complex, where 250 members of UPPL and BJP joined the BPF.

Mohilary claimed that his party is winning 25 seats in the BTC election and form the next government in the council.

He said that peace and development in the BTAD is the top priority of the party’s agenda in the election. Former BTC executive members and BPF leaders Rajiv Brahma and Doneswar Goyary were also present in the meeting.