RTI activists seek PM’s intervention to stop JDA project

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 2: RTI activists have sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to stop a project at the proposed ASTC bus stand site here which they claim has been handed over to a private party by Jorhat Development Authority without approval of the state government.

The project is that of construction of residential and commercial buildings at the Jorhat public bus terminus at Kotoky Pukhuri area.

The bus terminus, is owned by the Jorhat Development Authority (JDA), and was inaugurated by then chief minister Tarun Gogoi in 2004 but the terminus failed to serve its purpose as ASTC too had constructed an Inter-State Bus Terminus opposite to it leading to the JDA bus terminus almost lying unutilised.

There was a threat of the bus terminus being taken over by HUDCO about 11 years ago for not being able to pay the loan. But a few years ago the loan was completely paid.

Rintu Goswami and Gautam Bora, the RTI activists, who are also advocates have written letters to the Prime Minister, chief minister, assembly speaker who is also the Jorhat MLA, urging cancellation of the project citing the project was against public interest and was being done without proper approval of the government.

Goswami said that 14 bighas, three kathas and 12 lechas of the plot has been allotted to the JDA bus terminus and now the JDA has arbitrarily and unlawfully allotted the entire land to a private builder without obtaining any approval of the directorate of town and country planning.

Goswami cited that the plot of land which was allotted for a bus terminus could not be used for purposes other than a bus terminus without having the approval of the state government.

Pointing out clauses of the agreement with the private builder, both Goswami and Bora said that out of the residential flats to be constructed, only 20 percent would be owned by JDA and the rest by the private party.

Likewise, only 23 per cent of the commercial part of the buildings will be owned by JDA and more alarming was the provision of the builder being permitted to mortgage the land with any bank or financial institution for loan, alleged the lawyers. They alleged that under the garb of public interest the project has been initiated at the behest of some vested interests.

Stating that the nearly vacant land could be used for other purposes of public interest, the duo announced that they would mobilise public opinion against the project by holding citizens’ meetings and through other mediums.

They also said that they would move the court if the government did not intervene and stop the project.

JDA chairman Prasanta Jyoti Goswami, when contacted, however, denied the charges and said that the project had been prepared as per government norms and rules. Goswami stated that residential flats will be constructed on three bighas of the total land under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for economically backward people as per norms of the scheme.

The JDA chairman said that the 20 per cent share of JDA flats would be given on rent while rest 80 percent would be sold by the private party to people under PMAY scheme. Claiming the project to be of public interest, Goswami said that over four bighas plot would be available for parking public transport vehicles like buses, minibuses etc and will be under JDA.

He said that no new commercial building would be constructed as the construction would be over the existing market in the front side of the terminus. Goswami said that the JDA revenue was expected to increase and the authority which few years back faced financial difficulties, could run smoothly with additional revenue to be generated from the project. He said that the JDA was functioning without any government financial aid at present.

Rintu Goswami, responding to the JDA chairman’s statement, said there was no mention of PMAY flats in the agreement signed between JDA and the builder regarding the project.