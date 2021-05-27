Ruckus in Panpur over opening of shops; Police opens fire to tackle mob attack

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 26: Police had to resort to open firing to disperse an unruly mob which attacked a police vehicle at Panpur on Tuesday night.

According to the report, a team of police personnel from Jamugurihat police station reached Panpur on the basis of information that all shops and business establishments were kept open violating the Covid-19 protocol.

The police team which reached the area at 7 pm asked the shopkeepers to close their shops immediately. Suddenly a group of miscreants attacked the police team with bamboo sticks, hooks, spears and pelt stones on the police personnel prompting them to resort to firing.

Two police personnel were injured in the incident. The miscreants also extensively damaged the Bolero vehicle.

Sonitpur district magistrate accompanied by the police visited the spot on Tuesday night to take stock of the situation.

A public meeting was organised at Panpur on Wednesday. Sonitpur additional superintendent of police Safikul Islam, circle officer of Naduar Revenue Circle, Akashdeep Kakati and officer in-charge of Jamuguri police station, Pranjal Kumar Nath along with village head man, panchayat representatives attended the meeting and asked the local people to take action against the miscreants involved in police attack.

Altogether seven persons died of Covid-19 in Jamugurihat in the second wave of pandemic.