Ruhita River Island Residents Sensitised on Human-Wildlife Coexistence

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: Communities living around river islands of the Brahmaputra near Kaziranga National Park, Assam often encounter wild animals that stray out of the park and lead to negative interactions. It is essential to raise awareness and provide support to enable the communities to live in harmony with wildlife.

Aaranyak along with its partners is relentlessly conducting various outreach programmes for the local communities around wildlife-rich areas across Assam. To this end, an outreach programme was organised at Ruhita Chapori in Golaghat district on December 5. As the village is located in the riverine island near the Kaziranga area, wild animals often stray out of the park and enter the village, mostly during the winter months. During the awareness campaign, interactive talk was organised and equipment like rechargeable torch lights and wind coats were distributed among the villagers. The initiative was supported by Kiloskar Ebara Pumps Limited (KEPL).

Dhurbajyoti Nath, additional SP, Kaziranga graced the programme with a motivational speech and appealed to the villagers to help in conservation efforts. Arif Hussain, manager of Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD), Aaranyak and Swapan Nath, a school teacher and senior journalist from the locality interacted with the villagers. Sakreswar Loying, Forest Guard of Ruhita Chapori Forest Camp and members of Aaranyak – Ivan Loying, Babukanta Dawe and Akash Morang, and VDP members of the village were also present in the programme.

Aaranyak is committed to facilitate human wildlife coexistence by raising awareness and supporting different mitigation tools.