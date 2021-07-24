Rukong Tea locked out for indefinite period 

NAMRUP, July 23: Jeypore Rukong Tea estate, has been locked out indefinitely starting on Friday. Notably, a decision was taken following a clash between tea garden workers and garden authorities. According to the report, on July 21, a dispute broke out between the chaardar Achin Karmakar and manager Naba Bora over a sample of raw leaves. Later, the Rukong Tea garden authorities took up the matter with the chaddar and workers’ unions as well as AATSA on Thursday. However, some of the agitated workers have refrained from working which has created a heated situation in the garden. Failing to control the situation, the authorities decided to declare the tea estate under lockout from Friday. This in turn has caused a situation of fear and panic among the 300 odd workers who came to work on Friday. On the other hand, AATSA has demanded the garden authorities to immediately withdraw the order of lockout.