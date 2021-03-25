Ruling govt fails to fulfill promises: AJP

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 24: With two days left for the first phase of the assembly polls the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) Party organized a press meet in the election office of AJP in Demow Alun Nagar on Wednesday.

Addressing the meet Dipen Tanti, Candidate of AJP of 107 Thowra Constituency said that to some extend the present government has failed to fulfill the promises of the people which they gave before the previous election. Tanti said when he went to the tea garden area and met people and asked them whether they got the bhumi patta then they said that they did not get it.

Tanti said that the People of the Panidehing area told him about the erosion, poor road condition, poor embankment and this were the problems in the Thowra Constituency and moreover erosion also afflicts Khamun area and these problems should be solved.

Tanti said about the manifesto of their party which are- appointment, bhumi law, industry should be established, all round development of Assam etc. He said that day by day the development of Assam was coming down.

I was a Teacher and was also associated with ATTSA and was also associated with Assam Accord, said Tanti. He was once a Party leader of Asom Gana Parishad and had contested from Lahowal Constituency and won. Tanti further said that his contest will be with Congress Party in this election in Thowra Constituency.