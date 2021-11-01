Run for Unity by Karbi Anglong BJP

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 31: On the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of the first Deputy Prime Minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron man of India, BJP East Karbi Anglong District Committee (BJP-EKADC) on Sunday here took out the Run for unity from district BJP office passed through Rongpharpi Rongbe tri-junction to Diphu market and culminated at the BJP office.

The run was participated in by chief executive member (CEM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang; MP Horensing Bey; MLA Bidyasing Engleng; MAC Ramsing Timung and president, BJP-EKADC Dhansing Teron and party workers.

