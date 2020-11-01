Run for Unity in KA, Dima Hasao

HT Bureau

DIPHU/ HAFLONG, Oct 31: The Run for Unity was organised in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao on the occasion of 145th birth anniversary of Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Saturday.

The run went off from the party office at Rongnihang with the participation of party rank and file, men and women. Holding a banner in front and party flags in hand, the run was led by East Karbi Anglong BJP president Dhansing Teron. The joggers went a round of the main market area then back to the party office. They shouted slogans of “BJP Zindabad”, “ST Morcha Zindabad”, etc along the way.

Back at the office, Teron giving a brief account of the late leader’s life said it is because him that the nation is where it is today.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel fought the British for independence. He worked very hard. After independence he became the Deputy Prime Minister of India. All over India, today the BJP is observing Run of Unity.”

East Karbi Anglong BJP general secretary and MAC Ajit Dey, secretary Madhuram Lekthe, office secretary Joysing Rongphar, ST Morcha president Babu Kro, former Diphu MLA, Bidya Sing Engleng, ward commissioners, Diphu Municipal Board, Simon Phangcho, Meenu Teronpi, Meera Tissopi, Sagar Chetry, leaders of Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, presidents and secretaries of frontal organisations, party sympathisers participated in the run.

The ‘Run for Unity and Peace’ was organised at Haflong on Saturday. A series of programmes was organised to mark the occasion.

The program was attended by North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) EM Nipolal Hojai, EM Samuel Changsan, Dima Hasao BJP president Donphainon Thaosen, MAC ST Jem Hrangkhol and MAC Bimal Hojai.