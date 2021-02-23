Rupjyoti Kurmi under CM vigilance scanner

Rs 1 crore irregularities in spending of MLAD fund

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 23: Congress’ Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi has come under the scanner of the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

A team from the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Tuesday visited the Decentralised Planning Cell in the office complex of Jorhat deputy commissioner to carry out an investigation into allegations of large-scale financial irregularities committed in execution of projects financed by the MLA Development Fund for Mariani Assembly constituency in the district.

A district administration source stated that the team led by a deputy superintendent of police had come to probe complaints of financial irregularities that allegedly happened in implementation of about over 600 projects during the period 2011 to 2017 under MLADF in the Mariani Assembly constituency.

The Congress has been occupying the Mariani seat for three terms in a row till date since 2006.

The source said that the CM Special Vigilance Cell team examined files and documents related to the works carried out with funds from the MLADF. The team reportedly has seized some files and papers for a detailed probe into the allegations, the source stated.

According to the source the financial anomalies are estimated to be to the tune of Rs one crore.