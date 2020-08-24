Rupjyoti opposes Cong-AIUDF alliance

Ajmal is not interested to become CM candidate: AIUDF

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: Opposing pre-poll alliance between Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Congress MLA from Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi said former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora have no self-confidence.

Kurmi said that it was not a unanimous decision to forge an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF.

“After talking to all the core committee members, we have come to know that it was not a unanimous decision. So, how can Tarun Gogoi and Ripun Bora go ahead to form the alliance with AIUDF? I will keep opposing the alliance,” Kurmi said.

The Congress legislator also voiced in favour of embracing an alliance with the proposed political party by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and other regional forces.

He demanded that Congress should give importance to the representation of the indigenous communities of the state.

Meanwhile, AIUDF general secretary Aminul Islam announced that the two parties would fight the assembly polls together.

“We have welcomed the proposal of Congress core committee on the alliance. Following the order of our president, we have formally conveyed the message that we are agreed to it,” Islam said.

He reiterated that the alliance between Congress and AIUDF has been confirmed. Islam also stated that AIUDF supremo Maulana Badruddin Ajmal is not interested to become the chief ministerial candidate.