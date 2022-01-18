Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Remembered Throughout Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Jan 17: Amidst the tough Covid-19 induced situation, different organisations here including Baan Theatre Family, Jyoti Bharati (POKI), Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, Samadhi Setra, Lekhika Samaroh of Tezpur, Tarun Asam Sangha among other socio-cultural organisations in Tezpur town commemorated the cultural icon Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala on the day of his 71st death anniversary on Monday, which is observed every year as ‘Silpi Divas’. At POKI (Jyoti Bharati), among other dignitaries Sonitpur DC Bhupesh Chandra Das and Tezpur MLA Prithi Raj Rabha paid their rich tribute to the cultural icon. Earlier In-charge officer of Jyoti Bharati, Jitendra Kumar Das delivered his welcome speech. In the programme, artists Tulan Chandra Bhuyan, Harinarayan Das, Hare Krishna Mahanta, Girish Borah, Ratumoni Das and Hareswar Saikia were specially honoured by the district administration as silpi pensioners. In his speech, Prithiraj Rabha spoke on Rupkonwar’s creation and his contribution towards Assamese culture and society. Bhabesh Kalita, former minister and the state BJP president also paid tribute to the doyen of Assamese culture at POKI during the programme with his associates.

At Tezpur Sahitya Sabha Bhawan, president of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, Dr. Bhupen Saikia started the commemoration programme by illuminating light at the statue of the cultural icon. Among others, the brief function was attended by central executive member of Asom Sahitya Sabha, Dijen Nath, publicity convenor of the literary body, Pankaj Baruah, asstt. general secretary, Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, Pallab Bhattacharya, ex-general secretary, Anil Deka, executive member, Dul Goswamy and Bikashjyoti Kalita. In his speech, Dr. Bhupen Saikia spoke on the life and the cultural icon’s unmatched contribution towards Assamese culture and society. Simultaneously, at the historic Baan Theatre, the commemoration programme was attended by a host of office bearers of the historic cultural platform including Jitumani Dev Choudhury, Bhupen Sarmah, Dijen Nath, Sanjay Krishna Gohain Baruah, Kunjama Bardalai, principal of Lakhiram baruah Sangeet Maha Vidyalaya, Achyut Sarmah, Taz Hussain, Tilak Nath, among others. The dignitaries present in the programme spoke on the importance of taking forward the new generation with the ideology of the cultural icon.

Similarly, likewise at Tarun Asam Sangha too, dignitaries associated with different socio-cultural organisations in the Tezpur town commemorated the great cultural icon by paying their rich tribute.