Rupsing bats for deployment of additional force in Meghalaya border

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 29: Baithalangso MLA Rupsing Teron has advocated for deployment of additional forces along Assam-Meghalaya border to maintain peace among the people of the two neighbouring states.

Teron on Saturday visited Umlapher under Chinthong MAC Constituency in West Karbi Anglong, where protestors from Meghalaya removed a bunker of Assam Police on August 24.

The MLA interacted with the village headman and local residents of the area on the border dispute. He also held a meeting with the general people for confidence building measures at Umlapher LP school.

Teron said the talks between Assam and Meghalaya governments are going on to resolve the border row and the villagers need not panic, but should maintain peace and tranquility.

Teron said, “Due to the August 24 incident at Umlapher, there was tension. Now normalcy has returned and people are living peacefully. A discussion was held between DCs and SPs of Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya and West Karbi Anglong for normalcy in the area. From the existing numbers of the Assam Police Battalion deployed in Umlapher an additional 20 more companies have been sanctioned by the state government.

“Tomorrow I am going to Guwahati and will inform chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the deployment of an additional force of Assam Police Battalion on the border. For the safety of life of people living in border areas, there should be a police outpost at Khanduli, Umlapher and Lang-Er-Dang and BoP at Tapat,” he said.

“I have already submitted a memorandum to the chief minister in this regard,” he also said.

Urging the people of both sides to maintain peace the MLA said, “If any person from West Karbi Anglong wants to go and live in Meghalaya he can do so, but he cannot take the land. Likewise if any person from Meghalaya feels he wants to come and live in West Karbi Anglong he can do so, but should not bring the land from Meghalaya.”

He was accompanied by executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Pradeep Rongpi, MAC D Uphing Maslai, West Karbi Anglong BJP president Radip Ronghang and chairmen of various development boards.

During his visit the MLA Rupsing Teron also met additional SP, West Karbi Anglong, Bolin Deori and enquire about the current situation in the border area. He directed the additional SP, Deori for maintaining peace in border areas.