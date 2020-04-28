Rural standalone shops allowed to open, inter-district travel to continue

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 27: Assam government on Monday said standalone shops in rural areas, excluding the COVID-19 containment zones, will be allowed to open from Tuesday amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Only standalone shops in rural areas in green and orange zones (except containment areas) will open. No Bazar or haat will open…. No rural shops in 5 km of boundary of Red Zone will be allowed,” Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said in a tweet. “For urban areas, it will be reviewed on May 3,” he said.

The Union government had recently said neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware and stationery items, have been allowed to open but those located in marketplaces, malls and COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones will continue to remain shut till May 3. In rural areas, all shops, except those in single and multi-brand shopping malls, are allowed to open.

The shops will function with 50 per cent workforce and strictly adhere to precautions, which include social distancing and wearing of masks, the Centre had said in an order.

Of the 33 districts in Assam, five districts-Golaghat, Nalbari, Marigaon, Dhubri and Goalpara are in the red zone.

While the shops in rural areas will be allowed to open from Tuesday, decision on allowing shops in urban areas to operate will be taken only after May 3 when the ongoing lockdown period ends.

Parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary informed that shops within a radius of 5km around the boundary of districts declared as red zones also won’t be allowed to open.

“Areas within that radius even if they fall in a green zone will continue to follow the rules meant for red zones,” Patowary told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

He informed that the ongoing relaxation for inter-district movement of people stranded across the state due to the lockdown will get extended till May 2.

Since April 25, Assam State Transport Corporation has been transporting people across the state in buses free of cost. While 41,000 people had registered to avail the service, till Monday, 27,000 had travelled to their respective destinations. The service was launched initially for 3 days, later it was extended till April 30.

“Some people have not been to avail the service yet and we are getting lots of requests from the districts to extend the date. Hence the cabinet decided to extend the date further till May 2,” he said.

Patowary added the ongoing lockdown measures for districts in the red zone will continue to be strictly enforced.