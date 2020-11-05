SABF celebrates 3 years of HPCC

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Nov 4: Saphapani Area Baptist Fellowship (SABF) celebrated the completion of three years of the establishment of Hope Prayer and Counseling Centre (HPCC), Lakhijan Baptist Church on Tuesday.

The celebration was presided by Lakhijan BC Decon Kangbura Rongpi and attended by Kangbura Rongphar, Joysing Langneh, Decon Bapuram Terang, Anand Terang, President, Lakhijan BC Nimarli, Rengka Beypi, Lakhijan BC Associate Pastor Januel Hanse among others.