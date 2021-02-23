Saffron brigade targets a ton in assembly polls

Assam BJP launches ‘Parial Sampark Abhiyan’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 23: In a bid to win 100 plus seats in the upcoming assembly elections, Pradesh BJP has launched a door-to-door campaign called ‘Parial Sampark Abhiyan’ across the state from Tuesday.

Through this programme, the saffron party has targeted to touch around 67 families across the state under the campaign.

“Under this campaign, our party leaders, workers even our chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, ministers, MPs, MLAs will meet each and every family of the state in various assembly constituencies and will take up the achievement and performance of the BJP-led government during last five years,” Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said.

“We will also distribute a leaflet to each family and will ask them to vote for us if they are satisfied with our government’s performance. We have targeted to connect 67 lakh families of the state by March 1,” Dass said.

Dass launched the campaign in Guwahati while chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma started the campaign in Sootea and Hojai constituencies respectively.

The party has deployed about 100 vehicles with audio-visual presentations to tour the state for the purpose. It has also launched a missed call facility to enable people to make their suggestions.

“We are receiving a tremendous response to the manifesto making exercise,” Dass said. “Around 42,000 people have expressed their views through calls and our team is analysing the same,” he added.

Dass further said, “Our MPs, leaders and MLAs are reaching out to people to convey what they want in the manifesto. We want to make a people’s manifesto and take the people into confidence for its drafting.”

The BJP has set a target of winning 100-plus seats in the 126-member assembly. It currently has 61 members in the House while its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) have 14 and 12 seats respectively.