Saffron flag flies in TAC polls, Cong bites the dust

Results of BTC and TAC polls prove people have rejected Cong: Sonowal

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON/ NAGAON/ HOJAI, Dec 19: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept the Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) polls by winning 33 out of 36 seats as the results of the elections were out on Saturday.

While its ally in Dispur, the regional party of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has won two, the Opposition Congress won only one seat. Congress had contested in all the 36 seats.

BJP has fielded its candidates in 35 seats, while its ally, the AGP fielded candidates in just two seats.

Reacting to the victory chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “My heartfelt thanks to all for reposing their faith in BJP and giving a huge mandate in TAC polls. I reiterate our promise of all-round and inclusive development of the region through good governance & efficient administration.”

“The results of the BTC and TAC polls have proved that people in large have rejected Congress everywhere. Besides, allying with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has cost them,” On Congress’s debacle, minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika said.

Taking it to Twitter, state’s health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote: “What a momentous day! People of Assam reassert faith in PM Sri @narendramodi as @BJP4India registers a massive victory in Tiwa Autonomous Council, winning 33 out of 36 seats. Heartfelt gratitude to people and our committed @BJP4Assam karyakartas.”

Polling for TAC constituencies in parts of Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and Kamrup (Metro) was held on December 17. Around 80 percent voting was recorded.

In Kamrup Metro district, BJP candidate Paresh Ronghang defeated rival Congress candidate Gupi Mdhi by a margin of 2990 votes in No 34 Sonapur constituency, BJP candidate Mileswar Deuri won No 26 Dimoria constituency defeating Congress candidate Bipul Konwar by a margin of 1966 votes.

Congress candidate Ghanashyam Barua was defeated by the BJP candidate Dibyalata Baisya by a margin of 3106 votes.

In No 32 Digaru constituency was occupied by BJP candidate Jaba Ingti defeating rival candidate Congress candidate Minakshi Das by a margin of 3797 votes.

At No 35 Ampri constituency, BJP candidate Bhabesh Thakur defeated AGP candidate Rath Bodo by a margin of 642 votes.

BJP candidate Tiken Basumatary won from No 36 Phongari constituency defeating rival Congress candidate Jiten Konwar by a margin of 1318 votes.

In Morigaon district, BJP won 17 seats and AGP 2 seats in the elections.

BJP candidate Dulal Brahma defeated Congress candidate Nandeswar Bordoloi in No.1 Jamadari constituency, in No.2 Borongabari, BJP’s Ankur Deuri defeated Congress candidate Matiram Patar, in No.3 Bhurbandha seat, BJP’s Binoy Konwar defeated Congress candidate Nitul Konwar, in No. 4 Konwargaon, BJP’s Jiban Konwar defeated Congress candidate Dhiren Bordoloi, in No.5 Dhekiphala, BJP’s Binapani Bordoloi defeated Congress candidate Kalpana Patar, in No.6 Manipur, BJP’s Aimoni Patar defeated Congress candidate Manisha konwar Patar, in No.7 Garmari, AGP’s Runamoni Boro defeated BJP’s Marami Bordoloi and in No.8 Ghagua, BJP’s Mihiram Bordoloi defeated AGP’s Mantu Bordoloi

In No.9 Damal seat, former CEM BJP’s Paban Manta defeated AGP’s Niraj Bordoloi, in No.10 Tatelia, BJP’s Khagen Ch. Bordoloi defeated Dharma Singh Bordoloi of Tiwa Aikya Mancha, in No 11Jonbeel, BJP’s Binita Doimary defeated Congress candidate Dipali Boro, in No 12 Nakhola, BJP’s Tulsi Bordoloi defeated Congress candidate Maneswar Bordoloi, in No 13 Nellie Khola, BJP’s Jiban Konwar defeated Congress candidate Mankhushi Deuri Manta, in No 15 Bihubori, BJP’s Pitambar Bordoloi defeated Maheswar Konwar (independent), in No 16 Solmari, BJP’s Nayanmoni Deuri defeated Congress candidate Narottam Deka, in No 17 Bhomoraguri, BJP’s Debakanta Bordoloi defeated Jiten ch Patar (independent), in No 18 Saripuri Chabukdhara, BJP’s Madan Deuri defeated Congress candidate Dulal Deuri and in No 19 Barsola, AGP’s Champeswar Bordoloi defeated Congress candidate Dharmendra Nath Bordoloi.

In No 14 Gova constituency, BJP candidate Mandip Patar was declared elected unopposed.

In Nagaon district, BJP candidates Kamal Bordoloi won from No 20 Baropujia constituency, Suraj Kunwar from No 21 Tupakuchi, Biswajyoti Pator won from No 22 Pukhuripar constituency, Geetamoni Kalita from No 23 Jorabari constituency, Pranbjyoti Mustang from No 24 Jungalbalahu constituency, Mohan Senapati from No 25 Sahari constituency, Bitu Bordoloi from No 28 Lutumari constituency and Ajit Pator won from No 29 Komargaon constituency.

BJP’s Indra Bordoloi and Madan Bordoloi won respectively from No 30 Nambar Lalungaon and No 31 Lalungpar constituencies.

BJP candidate Kamal Bordoloi defeated Congress candidate Ashok Gaonkhuwa in No 20 Baropujia constituency by a margin of 72 votes.

Kamal Bordoloi secured 2345 votes while Ashok Gaonkhuwa managed to get 2273 votes.

In Hojai district, lone Congress candidate Bijumoni Bordoloi won from No 27 Kaki TAC (Open) constituency defeating his rival BJP candidate Subash Basumatry by a margin of 167 votes. Congress candidate got 3729 votes while BJP candidate managed to secure 3562 votes.