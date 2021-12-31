Sahitya Akademi Award 2021: Double Delight for Assam

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI): Assamese writer and journalist Anuradha Sarma Pujari on Thursday won the Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 for her novel ‘Yat Ekhon Aranya Asil’, even as Bodo poet Mwdal Gahai also won the prestigious award in poetry section.

She was among 20 names including eminent author Namita Gokhale, TMC MLA Bratya Basu and noted Punjabi writer Khalid Hussian announced for the Sahitya Akademi Award 2021 on Thursday.

The annual awards, given in 20 Indian languages, included seven books of poetry, two novels, five short stories, two plays, one book each of biography, autobiography, criticism and epic poetry.

The awards for Gujarati, Maithili, Manipuri and Urdu languages will be announced at a later date, the Akademi said in a statement.

Mwdal Gahai (Bodo), Sanjiv Verenkar (Konkani), Hrushikesh Mallick (Odia), Meethesh Nirmohi (Rajasthani), Vindeshwariprasad Mishr ‘Vinay’ (Sanskrit), Arjun Chawia (Sindhi) and Gorati Venkannat (Telugu) were named as winners for poetry.

Apart from Hussain, the others who won the award for short stories include Raj Rahi (Dogri), Kiran Gurav (Marathi), Niranjan Hansda (Santali) and Ambai (Tamil).

Other winners of the award are DS Nagabhushana (Kannada) for a biography, George Onakkoor (Malayalam) for an autobiography, Daya Prakash Sinha (Hindi) for a play, Wali Mohd Aseer Kashtawari (Kashmiri) for criticism, and Chhabilal Upadhyaya (Nepali) for epic poetry.

“The books were selected on the basis of recommendations made by a jury of three members in the concerned languages in accordance with the procedure laid down for the purpose.

The award, which will include a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs 1,00,000, will be presented at the award presentation function which will be held at a later date.