Samahar School of Drama to start new batch from Jan

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: Samahar Natya Gosthee announced that the new batch for the ‘One-Year Diploma Course in Theatre’ by the Samahar School of Drama (SSD) will begin from January, 2021. The course includes various facets of theatre such as acting, recitation, make-up, set design, script writing, music, dance, lights and direction. As part of the course, the students will get a chance to prepare and perform two stage productions, two street shows and one short film produced by Samahar Natya Gosthee. Educationist, filmmaker and eminent theatre personality Dr Sitanath Lahkar is the course director.

The Guest Faculties include National Award winning singer and famous music director Tarali Sarma, well-known theatre personalities and NSD graduates like Jyoti Narayan Nath and Papari Medhi. Popular film actors Rupam Chetia and Kamal Lochan are also part of the faculties. UNESCO’s International Dance Council Member and Bharatanatyam expert Dr Smita Lahkar will also take special classes. The admission for the new batch will take place on January 2-3 at the premises of Samahar Natya Gosthee in Guwahati.