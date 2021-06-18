Samaritans feed homeless in Diphu 

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 17: A group of Samaritans have taken up the task of feeding the poor and hungry in this ongoing pandemic in Diphu. Seeing that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken away the livelihood of many daily wagers and the street dwellers are going hungry, the group has been doing their job voluntarily since June 7.

The group of 10 consisting of Gopal Rongchehon and his wife Bandana Das, Pobi Rongchehon, Alpana Bramah, Dipjan Bordoloi, Pinpo Teron, Gulson Ingti, Mamta Kumari, Andrew Hanse and Binong Teron have been preparing the food at home in a hygienic manner, they then pack it and, in the evening, distribute it among the poor in Diphu.

Pinpo Teron, one of the group members talking to ‘The Hills Times’ said, “In this lockdown the streets look deserted but we saw homeless people wandering about. We felt pity and thought of feeding them at least one meal a day.”

He further said, “Bandana Das, who is also our member, called us and discussed what can be done to help the poor in this Covid-19 pandemic. She has taken the imitative and we agreed to her idea. From June 7 onward we have been providing food to the homeless of Diphu town. We sought no help from anyone and the rice and vegetable required is contributed by the group members.”

Teron informed that the food is cooked at home, packed and by 5:30 pm in the evening the food packages are distributed at various locations like Birla Market, streets of Diphu and at Diphu Railway station. On the first day the group fed 15 homeless people. Now the number has increased to 50.

Now the homeless gather at one place in the evening which made the job of the group a bit easier. Along with the food, Teron and his members provide face masks and hand sanitisers to those who don’t have one. The group is also pondering on continuing the charity effort even after the pandemic is over.