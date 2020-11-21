Samujjal finally says goodbye to AASU

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 20: Leaders and members of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) got emotional when AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya said that this time he would retire from the students’ body during the third day of the 17th convention of the student body at Duliajan in Dibrugarh district on Friday.

Bhattacharjya said that he will not join active politics and will retire from the post of chief advisor after the convention.

“We have taken a vow to work for the people of Assam and we have learnt from AASU how to work for the state of Assam and how to work for the indigenous people of Assam and the Northeast. So, I am here to retire from AASU, but at the same time I am declaring, till my last breath I will render my service to All Assam Students Union,” Bhattacharjya said.

“Without entering into the political arena and political party or electoral politics I will work for the people of Assam,” added Bhattacharjya.

The AASU members roar loudly and appealed him to being on the organisation as an advisor.

On Friday, a delegate meeting at the four-day-long-convention of AASU was held where many important issues regarding the future of the organisation was discussed.

“Today is the third day of the convention where important discussion regarding the strengthen of the organisation were discussed. AASU chief advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya announced his decision to quit AASU.

“We don’t want Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya to quit AASU because he is a important figure for our organisation,” a central executive member of AASU said. Over 8,000 AASU delegates and representatives from allied organisation are participating in the convention.