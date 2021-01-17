Sanctioned letters allotted to beneficiaries under PMAY scheme in Silchar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Jan 17: At least 400 allottees of Silchar Municipal areas were given away PMAY sanctioned letters by MLA, Silchar, Dilip Kumar Paul, MLA, Udharbond, Mihir Kanti Shome, deputy commissioner, Cachar Keerthi Jalli, and Executive Officer, Silchar Municipal Board, Sumit Sattawan at a ceremonial distribution programme jointly organised by Town & Country Planning and Silchar Municipal Board under the aegis of District Administration Cachar at Gandhi Bhaban here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA, Silchar Dilip Kumar Paul said ” with the sincere efforts of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the state government led by Sarbananda Sonowal, the communication system has undergone a radical change but no development had taken place in the country during the Congress regime.

He said since the present government came to power, government is spending crores of rupees on development alone and it was important to ensure proper utilisation of the funds allocated by the government. He said by March 2022, two crore people will benefit under PMAY scheme.

“As first instalment a beneficiary will receive Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000 as second instalment, which will be directly transferred to their bank accounts. After completion of construction of their houses, the balance 30,000 will be transferred to their respective accounts,” he added.

Diminishing involvement of any middlemen between government and the beneficiary, Paul urged all the beneficiaries to refrain from taking any help from third party.

MLA, Udharbond, Mihir Kanti Shome said the government is giving all sorts of help to poor and downtrodden people of the country and expressed the hope that large number of people will benefit from PMAY scheme.

However, he urged the beneficiaries to maintain their bank accounts on a regular basis so that they receive the instalments regularly.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Keerthi Jalli said that with the initiatives of government, the beneficiaries are getting benefits for constructing their houses under PMAY scheme.

While emphasising on the objectives of PMAY, she said the scheme aims at providing affordable housing to the poor people with a target to build their own houses by 31st March, 2022. “The scheme has two components viz., Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban) for the urban poor and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (poor) for rural poor people.

This scheme is converged with other schemes to ensure that the dwelling units have a toilet, electricity connection, Ujwala Yojana LPG gas connection, access to drinking water and jan dhan banking facility etc,” she said.

Jalli said due to COVID pandemic situation, the process got delayed. She urged all the beneficiaries to complete the construction works of their respective houses under PMAY scheme before the monsoon season starts. Echoing the message of MLA, Silchar, the deputy commissioner also requested the beneficiaries not to fall in the trap of middlemen.

Executive Officer, Silchar Municipal Board cum Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sumit Sattawan requested the beneficiaries to come forward if they required any sort of assistance during the working hours on weekdays at his office.

Earlier, deputy commissioner Jalli, Executive Officer, Silchar Municipal Board, Sattawan and MLA Silchar, Dilip Kumar Paul visited and attended a griho pravesh ceremony of one of the beneficiaries, Subir Acharjee at Dakaipatty of Ward No.4 under Silchar Municipal Board after ceremonially inaugurating it.