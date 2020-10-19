Sand supplier assaulted in Dimapur, FIR lodged

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 18: Two sand suppliers from Manja supplying sand to Dimapur town were severely beaten up by miscreants on Friday. They were picked up while waiting for payment after unloading sand. The incident has prompted the Karbi Anglong Sand Suppliers Association (KASSA) to impose an indefinite bandh on supply of sand to Dimapur.

They were allegedly taken somewhere they don’t know and beat them up. The Karbi Anglong Sand Suppliers Association (KASSA) demanded Nagaland Police to arrest the persons involved in the incident.

“Two sand suppliers Michael Terang and Bijoy Daulaguphu have supplied sand to one sand dealer named Ali in Dimapur on Friday. After unloading the sand they were waiting for the payment. Ali came with Rs. 15,000 saying “you take this amount and the rest has to wait. Michael and Bijoy took the money and while counting they found Rs.1,500 in three 500 denominations to be fake,” KASSA president John Tendon Bey told reporters here.

“Ali on being told so charged them with possessing fake notes and threatened them instead. Some unknown miscreants came and took them away to an undisclosed location and beat them up severely. They demanded money from Michael and Bijoy. The duo was later set free,” Bey said

They have supplied five trucks of sand to Dimapur a truck of which cost Rs.31,000, Bey said.

“We have now imposed an indefinite bandh on supply of sand to Dimapur with effect from Saturday. We also demand that Nagaland police should find the culprits and arrest them. We also made our decision final that sand will not be supplied to Dimapur. We will have our sand stockists inside Karbi Anglong and from there the sand dealers from Dimapur can come and buy it,” Bey said.

He also said that in Dimapur there are different taxes and extortion is rampant. There is no safety inside Dimapur. The sand dealers there make complaints of sand being of low quality in a bid to lower the price.

Bey also said recently one driver Jiten Gogoi was killed. Dimapur sand dealers are extorting money from sand suppliers of Karbi Anglong. They are extorting Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 1 lakh from the sand suppliers.

One of the sand supplier Bijoy Daulaguphu said, “Last Friday we have supplied five trucks of sand to Dimapur. After unloading the sand, when we were waiting for the payment the sand dealer Ali gave us Rs.15,000. In that amount Rs. 1,500/- in three 500/- rupee denominations were found to be fake. Some unknown miscreants came and took us to an undisclosed location where they beat us up and demanded money. Later we were let free”

KASSA president said an FIR has been lodged with Manja Police station in connection with the incident.