Sanitation items distributed among scribes

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, May 17: Satyanaryan Seva Samity (SSS) distributed hand-sanitiser and masks among 22 reporters here on Sunday.

Abiding by lockdown norms, a small felicitation programme was organised at Durgabari Community Hall, which was chaired by Pramod Ranjan Das, Ex-Principal of Desh Bandu Vidyapith High School; Ashok Bhadra, President of SSS and Ranjit Saha, Secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, Das said, “At the time when everyone is concerned over the outbreak of novel Coronavirus, the relentless services by COVID-19 warriors is exemplary.” Das further lauded the efforts of media fraternity in apprising the masses on the updates on COVID-19.