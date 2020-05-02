Sanitization drive at Umananda, Sukleshwar temple

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 2: Rescuers of 1st Battalion NDRF Guwahati (Assam) under supervision of Randhir Singh Gill, Commandant 1st Bn NDRF carried out sanitization drives at Sukhleswar Temple, Umananda Temple and Hari Sabha Temple in Paltan Bazar under Kamrup Metro.

Moreover, the rescuers also distributed food packets and face masks to more than 2200 needy people at various places including Jahajghat Uzan Bazar under Kamrup Metro and Katamura, Nizsundry, Bargaon, Changsari, Kuldung, Hirapara, Dhantala Bijoynagar under Kamrup Rural district. NDRF medical team also carried out thermal screening at Jahajghat Uzan Bazar, Guwahati.